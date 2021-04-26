Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb grew its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $2,545,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Exelon by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 189,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 18,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,983 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Exelon by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 103,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 53,700 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Exelon by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,377,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,145,000 after acquiring an additional 50,130 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $44.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average is $42.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $46.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.55.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares in the company, valued at $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

