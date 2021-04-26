F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.12.

FNB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

F.N.B. stock opened at $12.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $13.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average is $10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth $1,024,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the third quarter worth $248,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 668,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,348,000 after buying an additional 136,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 174,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 39,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

