Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,095 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in Facebook by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,727 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,167 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 95,746 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.16 on Monday, hitting $304.29. 97,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,758,354. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.56 and a 1-year high of $315.88. The company has a market capitalization of $866.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $289.91 and its 200 day moving average is $275.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.05.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total value of $11,528,942.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,507,799 shares of company stock worth $426,375,644 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

