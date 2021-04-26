Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC cut its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC owned about 0.75% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 293.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

FMAO stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.50. 50 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,456. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.13 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.43. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $29.37.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 21.65%. Research analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.