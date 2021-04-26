Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb grew its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 388.6% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.29 per share, for a total transaction of $48,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 1,080 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,580 shares of company stock valued at $261,415. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FAST. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

Fastenal stock opened at $52.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average of $47.92. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $34.84 and a 52 week high of $52.50.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.16%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

