Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Receives $15.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FENC shares. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 302.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 328,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 46,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FENC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,714. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47. The stock has a market cap of $183.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.07. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

