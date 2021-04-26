Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDUS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDUS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fidus Investment by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 57,067 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Fidus Investment by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 316,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 15,719 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidus Investment by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 53,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDUS traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.76. 84,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.56 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.49. Fidus Investment has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $17.12.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.11%.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

