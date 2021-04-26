Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) PT Lowered to $11.25

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at CIBC from $12.00 to $11.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FRRPF. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.09.

Shares of FRRPF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.60. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,727. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $9.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average is $8.42.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

