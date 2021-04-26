Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) PT Lowered to $11.25

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at CIBC from $12.00 to $11.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FRRPF. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.09.

Shares of FRRPF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.60. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,727. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $9.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average is $8.42.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Read More: Hold Rating

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit