First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Bancorp by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,493 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,628,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 790,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,753,000 after acquiring an additional 205,574 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,663,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,793,000. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Also, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $300,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,380.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,001 shares of company stock worth $370,276. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FBNC opened at $42.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.52. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.26 and a 1-year high of $48.83.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.14 million. Research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

