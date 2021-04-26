First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Gap Up to $843.33

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $843.33, but opened at $887.30. First Citizens BancShares shares last traded at $897.15, with a volume of 24 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $833.96 and a 200-day moving average of $643.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.17.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $485.48 million for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 23.54%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $735.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,478,985. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $735.00 per share, with a total value of $330,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526,503 shares in the company, valued at $386,979,705. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 958 shares of company stock valued at $722,462 in the last 90 days. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. 39.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

