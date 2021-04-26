First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Position Cut by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,420 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 5,709.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $48.19 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $23.99 and a one year high of $51.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average of $39.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 0.96.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

