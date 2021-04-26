First Foundation (FFWM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. On average, analysts expect First Foundation to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $23.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

In related news, insider John Hakopian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $468,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,862.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $580,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $480,559.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,552,250 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FFWM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.