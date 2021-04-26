First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st.

First Hawaiian has raised its dividend payment by 18.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

FHB traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.99. 864,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,519. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.34. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.99 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. First Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.79.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

