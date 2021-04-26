First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.81% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana. The Bank operates through the internet primarily in the United States. Its services includes checking accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, consumer loans, conforming mortgages, jumbo mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans. First Internet Bancorp is based in Indianapolis, United States. “

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:INBK traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.71. 45,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,571. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.07 and its 200-day moving average is $29.92. The stock has a market cap of $350.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $41.55.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 314.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

