First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $22.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.20. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of -49.33 and a beta of 2.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.0118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%.

FQVLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised First Quantum Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.96.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.