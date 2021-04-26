FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $76.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FirstCash Inc. is an operator of pawn stores. The company focuses on serving cash and credit constrained consumers through its retail pawn locations, which buy and sell jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador. FirstCash, Inc., formerly known as First Cash Financial Services Inc., is based in Arlington, United States. “

Get FirstCash alerts:

Separately, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. FirstCash presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.00.

FCFS stock opened at $70.89 on Thursday. FirstCash has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $77.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.75.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $407.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FirstCash will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. Motco bought a new position in FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in FirstCash by 12.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstCash during the third quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstCash (FCFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.