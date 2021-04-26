FirstService (FSV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect FirstService to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. FirstService’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect FirstService to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $167.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.95. FirstService has a 1-year low of $76.30 and a 1-year high of $168.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 101.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently -10.14%.

A number of analysts have commented on FSV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

