Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FVRR. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fiverr International from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.31.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

FVRR traded up $5.82 on Monday, reaching $225.08. 15,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,416. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -523.43 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fiverr International has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $336.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.37.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $55.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Fiverr International by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Fiverr International by 76.9% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 80.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 43.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.