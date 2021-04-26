Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $754.63 Million

Equities analysts expect Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) to report sales of $754.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $783.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $738.20 million. Floor & Decor reported sales of $554.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year sales of $3.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $723.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.59.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $113.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $35.22 and a 1-year high of $114.41.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,494,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 24,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $2,629,734.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 146,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,009,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 399,942 shares of company stock worth $40,726,439. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $2,060,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

