Forte Capital LLC ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lowered its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

NYSE UL opened at $56.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 71.33%.

Several analysts have commented on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

