Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 242 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Forte Capital LLC ADV cut its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $864,584,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,443,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,250 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 233.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 527,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,747,000 after acquiring an additional 369,299 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 588,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,227,000 after acquiring an additional 359,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LHX opened at $211.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $212.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.01.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

LHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.46.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

