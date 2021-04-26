Forte Capital LLC ADV Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $287.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.72 and its 200 day moving average is $265.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $164.09 and a one year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

