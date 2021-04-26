Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Stock Price Down 14.2%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM)’s share price dropped 14.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$8.15 and last traded at C$8.27. Approximately 846,443 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 843,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.64.

FVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Laurentian lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Pi Financial lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.25 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.22.

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.28. The firm has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.27.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$134.90 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

