Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

NYSE:FCPT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.56. The company had a trading volume of 290,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,431. Four Corners Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

