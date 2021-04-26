Frax Share One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.15 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 26th. During the last week, Frax Share has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Frax Share coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.22 or 0.00009666 BTC on major exchanges. Frax Share has a total market cap of $52.60 million and approximately $6.15 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00061984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.31 or 0.00285961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $535.70 or 0.00992724 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.65 or 0.00727633 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00025280 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53,897.31 or 0.99879736 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,601,561 coins and its circulating supply is 10,084,263 coins. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

