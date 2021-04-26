Friendz (FDZ) Price Tops $0.0033 on Top Exchanges

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and $83,439.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Friendz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Friendz has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Friendz Coin Profile

Friendz (FDZ) is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 534,474,590 coins. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Friendz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

