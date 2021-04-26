Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ULCC. UBS Group initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Frontier Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $21.17 on Monday. Frontier Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98.

In other news, insider Jacob F. Filene sold 5,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $111,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,559. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $51,186.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,942,503 shares of company stock valued at $359,907,557 in the last ninety days.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.