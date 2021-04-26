Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ULCC. Barclays began coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of ULCC stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $21.27. The company had a trading volume of 24,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,118. Frontier Group has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $21.98.

In other Frontier Group news, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 97,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,851,493.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Howard Diamond sold 49,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $931,114.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,942,503 shares of company stock valued at $359,907,557 in the last three months.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

