FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSKR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 9,977 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,351,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,631,000 after acquiring an additional 156,812 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $605,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 7,316,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 45,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 10,641 shares during the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FSKR opened at $20.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $20.90.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.64 million. Analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.58.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

