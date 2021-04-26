Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Invests $419,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 369,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after acquiring an additional 68,495 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $44.47 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $44.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.09 and its 200-day moving average is $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CARR. Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.87.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.