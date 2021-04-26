Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $317.11 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) will announce sales of $317.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $308.00 million and the highest is $326.21 million. Fulgent Genetics reported sales of $7.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3,991.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full-year sales of $776.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $754.40 million to $798.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $395.53 million, with estimates ranging from $357.56 million to $433.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fulgent Genetics.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.84. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3417.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

FLGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $6,364,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 345,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,463,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total value of $342,865.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.70. 21,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,775. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 1.92. Fulgent Genetics has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $189.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.17.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulgent Genetics (FLGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.