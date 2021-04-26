Fusible Price Hits $1.98 (FUSII)

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. During the last week, Fusible has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar. One Fusible coin can now be bought for $1.98 or 0.00003656 BTC on major exchanges. Fusible has a market cap of $822,560.55 and $10,278.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00060988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.19 or 0.00284634 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.94 or 0.01004111 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.22 or 0.00724051 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00025774 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,004.08 or 0.99692202 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fusible Profile

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Fusible Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

