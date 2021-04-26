FY2021 EPS Estimates for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. Reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.51) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.28). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RCUS. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $35.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.08 and its 200-day moving average is $29.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 1.26. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $42.36.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.35 per share, with a total value of $567,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,288.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc purchased 5,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,913,029 shares in the company, valued at $542,608,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

