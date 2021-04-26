FY2021 EPS Estimates for EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Boosted by Analyst

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of EnQuest in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EnQuest’s FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnQuest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

ENQUF stock opened at $0.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.94 million, a PE ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 3.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18. EnQuest has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.31.

About EnQuest

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

