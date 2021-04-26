FY2023 EPS Estimates for Teladoc Health, Inc. Reduced by SVB Leerink (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $3.69 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.72. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TDOC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.18.

TDOC stock opened at $182.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of -127.59 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $147.71 and a one year high of $308.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). The company had revenue of $383.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.39 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,610,161,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,447,444,000 after purchasing an additional 996,628 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $644,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,001 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,008 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $704,308.50. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $1,589,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,733,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 504,182 shares of company stock valued at $95,486,862 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

