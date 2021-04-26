Gain Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GANX) Quiet Period To End Tomorrow

Gain Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:GANX) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, April 27th. Gain Therapeutics had issued 3,636,364 shares in its initial public offering on March 18th. The total size of the offering was $40,000,004 based on an initial share price of $11.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

GANX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Gain Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:GANX opened at $12.10 on Monday. Gain Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutics to treat rare genetic and neurological disorders caused by protein misfolding in Switzerland and Spain. The company through its in-licensed proprietary Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform, discovers novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins, identifies proprietary binding sites, and restores protein folding.

