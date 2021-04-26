Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 50 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 992 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 79.7% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,157 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 18,657 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2,140.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 145,660 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,636,000 after buying an additional 139,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.4% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $261.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $169.39 and a twelve month high of $261.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.98.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.