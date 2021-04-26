GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Shares Gap Up to $12.12

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.12, but opened at $13.00. GCM Grosvenor shares last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 228 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GCMG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.47.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $155.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

