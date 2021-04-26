GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 238,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in GDS were worth $22,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Ecofin Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the third quarter valued at about $3,677,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GDS by 35.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GDS by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 39,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of GDS by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

GDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.37.

Shares of GDS opened at $85.05 on Monday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $116.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of -163.56 and a beta of 1.17.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

