General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stake Reduced by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,506,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,118,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,969 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,192,540,000 after acquiring an additional 65,865,371 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,859,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $970,480,000 after acquiring an additional 632,923 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $714,522,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,474,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $361,528,000 after buying an additional 313,932 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 811,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,212,500. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $121.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.21.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.