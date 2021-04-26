General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 31.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,803 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in General Mills were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 3.9% during the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 36,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.9% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 26,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

GIS stock opened at $61.26 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.23.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $662,379.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,496,653. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

