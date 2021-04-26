Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Shares Down 3.7%

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) shares were down 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.82 and last traded at $46.97. Approximately 1,129 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 160,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.75.

GCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Genesco from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

The company has a market cap of $701.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.79.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.82. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genesco Company Profile (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

