Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Holdings Trimmed by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

GPC opened at $122.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $123.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of -91.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.46 and its 200 day moving average is $103.78.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.29%.

GPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday. TheStreet cut Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.83.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.