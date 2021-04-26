Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 278.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,287 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $132,457,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,878,000 after buying an additional 195,329 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 614,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,668,000 after buying an additional 183,224 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 310,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,185,000 after buying an additional 145,780 shares during the period. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $13,425,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

GPC traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,752. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $123.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of -91.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.78.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.815 dividend. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.29%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPC. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.83.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

