George W. Broughton Sells 5,790 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Director George W. Broughton sold 5,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $195,586.20.

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $33.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $664.27 million, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.93. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $36.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEBO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Hovde Group raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.