Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Lowered to Underperform at CSFB

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) was downgraded by CSFB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$22.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$24.00. CSFB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.16% from the stock’s current price.

GEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC dropped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$23.63.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE GEI traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$20.92. 296,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,568. The stock has a market cap of C$3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 25.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.10. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$17.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.21.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.