Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) PT Raised to C$43.75

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$43.75 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GIL. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$47.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.31.

Shares of GIL stock opened at C$42.62 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of C$16.91 and a 52-week high of C$42.77. The stock has a market cap of C$8.46 billion and a PE ratio of -29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 4.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.94.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$899.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$784.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

