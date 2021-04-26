Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) PT Raised to C$43.75

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$43.75 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GIL. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$47.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.31.
Shares of GIL stock opened at C$42.62 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of C$16.91 and a 52-week high of C$42.77. The stock has a market cap of C$8.46 billion and a PE ratio of -29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 4.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.94.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
