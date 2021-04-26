GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,620 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 62,935,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,036,000 after buying an additional 17,935,102 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 891.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,328,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,673,000 after buying an additional 2,093,158 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,343,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,443,061 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,905,000 after buying an additional 957,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,737,000. Institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

GSK stock opened at $37.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

