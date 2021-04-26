Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 789,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.49% of Global Indemnity Group worth $22,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 713.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 46.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $27.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $402.28 million, a PE ratio of 63.48 and a beta of 0.47. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $31.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.34.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance.

