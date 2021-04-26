Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Globant from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globant from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $225.33.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $231.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.76 and its 200-day moving average is $205.55. Globant has a 52-week low of $101.67 and a 52-week high of $244.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $232.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.05 million. Equities analysts predict that Globant will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 460.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,610,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $916,096,000 after purchasing an additional 530,672 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,343,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,853,000 after purchasing an additional 173,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,589,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,963,000 after buying an additional 160,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

